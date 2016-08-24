RHP Kenta Maeda (13-7) won his fourth consecutive start in the Dodgers' win over the Giants. Maeda allowed three runs on six hits with four strikeouts and four walks in five innings. He tied Hideo Nomo for the third-most wins by a Los Angeles Dodgers pitcher in his first major league season.

INF/OF Rob Segedin hit his second major league home run in as many days Tuesday. Segedin, who rushed to a local hospital immediately after the game since his wife was due to give birth to their first child, launched a solo blast off Giants LHP Madison Bumgarner in the second inning. Segedin launched his first major league home run at Cincinnati on Monday.

OF Andrew Toles homered for the second straight game Tuesday, hitting a two-run shot in the eighth inning off Giants LHP Javier Lopez. Toles, who went 2-for-2 with a double and three RBIs, hit his first career major league home run Monday at Cincinnati.

3B Justin Turner went 3-for-4 with an RBI and a walk Tuesday. Turner has hit safely in 17 of his past 19 games, batting .329 in the process.

INF/OF Charlie Culberson was recalled from Oklahoma City on Tuesday.

INF/OF Charlie Culberson was recalled from Triple-A Oklahoma City and started at second base Tuesday against San Francisco. Culberson, a former Giant, went 0-for-2 before being lifted for Chase Utley, who pinch-hit for him in the sixth. He batted .260/.310/.385 with four homers and 33 RBIs in 70 games for Oklahoma City.

LHP Luis Avilan was recalled from Oklahoma City on Tuesday.

LHP Luis Avilan was recalled by the Dodgers from Triple-A Oklahoma City on Tuesday. He was 0-3 with four saves and a 4.65 ERA in 30 relief appearances for Oklahoma City. In 16 outings for Los Angeles earlier this year, he had no decisions and a 5.91 ERA.

RHP Ross Stripling was recalled from Oklahoma City on Thursday.

RHP Ross Stripling was recalled from Triple-A Oklahoma City on Tuesday. Stripling has a 3-4 record with a 4.04 ERA in 15 games (11 starts) with the Dodgers this season. He has limited opponents to a .240 batting average. Stripling last pitched Aug. 18 at Philadelphia, allowing three runs (two earned) on six hits in five innings in a no-decision. He is a candidate to start Thursday against the Giants.

1B Adrian Gonzalez had three RBIs on Tuesday, and he has hits in 16 consecutive games. "It was a big, big team offensive effort today," said Gonzalez, who is batting .415 with six home runs, seven doubles and 22 RBIs since Aug. 6. "Everybody swung the bats great. Just had good at-bats up and down the lineup."

Los Angeles signed free agent Dan Johnson with the hopes of turning the former first baseman into a right-handed knuckleballer.

RHP Dan Johnson signed a minor league deal with the Dodgers. Johnson is a converted first baseman whom the Dodgers are attempting to convert into a knuckleball pitcher. In a 10-season major league career for six clubs, Johnson has a .234/.335/.405 hitting line with 57 homers and 203 RBIs in 443 games. He pitched in independent minor league ball earlier this year, going 4-7 with a 5.92 ERA.

LHP Scott Kazmir (neck inflammation) was placed on the 15-day disabled list Tuesday.

LHP Scott Kazmir (neck inflammation) was placed on the 15-day disabled list. Kazmir has a 10-6 record with a 4.59 ERA in 25 starts this season, but he lasted just 2 2/3 innings Monday in the Dodgers' victory over the Reds.

OF Andre Ethier (broken right tibia) is running and performing hitting drills in Arizona, manager Dave Roberts said. Roberts said the club is "looking forward" to activating Ethier, who hasn't played this season, in September.

The Dodgers were encouraged by a bullpen session thrown by LHP Clayton Kershaw (herniated disk).

LHP Clayton Kershaw (herniated back disk) threw 41 pitches in a bullpen session Tuesday that left club officials encouraged with is progress, manager Dave Roberts said. Kershaw, who is expected to return in September, could make a minor league rehab appearance before he returns. Kershaw could throw another session later this week.

LHP Brett Anderson (left index finger blister) was placed on the 15-day disabled list Tuesday.

LHP Brett Anderson (blister on left index finger) was placed on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to Aug. 21. Anderson was scheduled to start Thursday's contest against the Giants. He has gone 0-2 and allowed 11 runs in four innings in his two starts since returning arthroscopic back surgery on Aug. 14.

RHP Josh Fields was optioned to Triple-A Oklahoma City on Tuesday.

RHP Josh Fields was optioned to Triple-A Oklahoma City on Tuesday. Fields was 1-0 with a 4.66 ERA in 11 relief appearances with the Dodgers since being acquired from Houston on Aug. 1.