a year ago
Los Angeles Dodgers - PlayerWatch
#Intel
August 27, 2016 / 6:20 AM / a year ago

Los Angeles Dodgers - PlayerWatch

Reuters Staff

3 Min Read

INF/OF Rob Segedin was reinstated from the paternity list Thursday. Segedin and his wife celebrated the birth of their first child Tuesday night. Segedin, who started in right field Thursday, was 0-for-2 before Chase Utley pinch-hit for him in the eighth inning.

C Shawn Zarraga had his contract selected from Triple-A Oklahoma City. Zarraga, who was never previously on a major league roster, batted a combined .265 with no homers and 14 RBIs in 41 games with Oklahoma City and Double-A Tulsa this season.

OF/1B Scott Van Slyke (right wrist irritation) was transferred to the 60-day disabled list on Thursday to clear a spot on the Dodgers' 40-man roster for C Shawn Zarraga. Van Slyke has been on the disabled list since Aug. 8.

SS Corey Seager broke up San Francisco LHP Matt Moore's no-hit bid with a single with two outs in the ninth inning Thursday. Seager went 1-for-3 with a walk.

LHP Luis Avilan was optioned to Triple-A Oklahoma City on Thursday. Avilan posted a 5.91 ERA in 16 games with Los Angeles this season.

RHP Ross Stripling (3-5) allowed three runs on seven hits with two strikeouts and a walk in five innings Thursday. It was the second time Stripling started against the Giants, a team he no-hit for 7 1/3 innings in his major league debut on April 8 in San Francisco. In that game, manager Dave Roberts lifted Stripling, who got a no-decision, after 100 pitches with the no-hitter intact and turned it over to the Dodgers' bullpen. The Giants eventually won 3-2.

1B Adrian Gonzalez went 0-for-3 as his 17-game hitting streak ended Thursday. The longest hitting streak of his career remains 18. Gonzalez batted .412 with six homers, seven doubles and 22 RBIs during the just-concluded run.

C Carlos Ruiz was acquired by the Dodgers on Thursday with cash in exchange for C A.J. Ellis, a minor-leaguer and a player to be named.

C Carlos Ruiz, who spent his entire 18-year professional career with the Phillies before being traded to the Los Angeles Dodgers on Thursday, left a note to his ex-teammates on the dry erase board in the visiting clubhouse: "I will miss all of you guys. Good luck the rest of the season. Love you all. Chooch!" .

OF Andre Ethier (broken right leg) went 2-for-4 with a double and two runs in a rehab appearance for Class A Rancho Cucamonga on Thursday night. Ethier has been sidelined since spring training.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
