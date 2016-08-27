RHP Brock Stewart was recalled from Triple-A Oklahoma City. Stewart is 0-2 with a 11.25 ERA in three games (two starts) with the Dodgers.

C Shawn Zarraga was optioned to Triple-A Oklahoma City. Zarraga was called up Thursday as insurance after C A.J. Ellis was traded to the Philadelphia Phillies for C Carlos Ruiz.

RHP Kenley Jansen blew his sixth save in 43 opportunities after allowing a run on a wild pitch in the ninth. Jansen, however, surprised Jim Brewer for the franchise record for strikeouts for a reliever with 606.

1B Adrian Gonzalez hit his 16th home run with a solo shot to center in the seventh inning. Gonzalez has hit safely in 18 of his last 19 games. He had a 17-game hitting streak snapped Thursday night in a loss to the San Francisco Giants.

C Carlos Ruiz, who spent his entire 18-year professional career with the Phillies before being traded to the Los Angeles Dodgers on Thursday, left a note to his ex-teammates on the dry erase board in the visiting clubhouse: "I will miss all of you guys. Good luck the rest of the season. Love you all. Chooch!" .

C Carlos Ruiz started in his first game after being acquired by the Dodgers for C A.J. Ellis on Thursday. Ruiz went 1-for-3 with a walk and also was hit by a pitch. He also got crossed up on a wild pitch by RHP Kenley Jansen that allowed the Cubs to tie the score in the ninth and eventually win the game in the 10th.

LHP Clayton Kershaw threw a 60-pitch bullpen session Friday. Kershaw also spoke publicly for the first time about the trade of close friend and C A.J. Ellis to the Phillies for C Carlos Ruiz. "It's not going to be easy," Kershaw said of moving forward without Ellis.

LHP Brett Anderson (blister, left index finger) threw a bullpen session. Anderson has been on the 15-day disabled list since Aug 21.

RHP Bud Norris allowed two runs on three hits with six strikeouts and four walks in five innings but did not figure into the decision. Norris is 3-2 with a 5.20 ERA in eight starts since the Dodgers obtained him from the Braves.