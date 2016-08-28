LHP Julio Urias (5-2) played a big role in turning back the Cubs.. Urias struck out eight, walked two and allowed a run on six hits in six innings. Urias gave up his lone run in the first and limited the Cubs from that point on.

OF Andrew Toles went 2-for-3 with a double and scored the go-ahead run. Toles has gone 8-for-16 with two homers, two doubles and seven RBIs in his last seven games.

OF/1B OF/1B Scott Van Slyke (right wrist irritation) is done for the season and is scheduled to undergo surgery soon. Van Slyke batted .225 with one home run and seven RBIs in 102 at-bats.

SS Corey Seager cranked his 23rd home run to set a franchise mark for most home runs in a season by a shortstop. Seager broke the 86-year-old mark of Glenn Wright, who hit 22 in 1930.

2B Chase Utley is batting .315 with three home runs and 10 RBIs since Aug. 12. Utley drove in the go-ahead run for the Dodgers in Saturday's win.

LHP Clayton Kershaw (herniated disk) will throw a simulated game Tuesday. Kershaw, who is expected to return in September, has missed more than two months.