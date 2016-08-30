RHP Kenta Maeda will be recalled from the Arizona Rookie League to start Monday night against the Colorado Rockies. The Dodgers demoted Maeda on Friday as a procedural move to make room for RHP Brock Stewart. Since the league's season ended Sunday, Maeda could rejoin the Dodgers for his start.

RHP Kenta Maeda was recalled from the Rookie-level Arizona League Dodgers and RHP Brock Stewart was optioned to Double-A Tulsa.

RHP Brock Stewart participated with four relievers for his first major league shutout in his third major league start Sunday. Stewart amassed a career-high eight strikeouts, six of them in succession, and scattered two hits and two walks during five shutout innings. The 24-year old, who was recalled Friday from Triple-A Oklahoma City, also lined a single into left field against Chicago Cubs LHP Jon Lester for his first major league hit in the third inning.

C Shawn Zarraga was outrighted off the 40-man roster Sunday. The Dodgers selected Zarraga's contract from Triple-A Oklahoma City on Thursday so he could serve as a temporary backup to C Yasmani Grandal while C Carlos Ruiz was in transit from Philadelphia. Ruiz was traded to Los Angeles for C A.J. Ellis and a minor league pitcher. Zarraga went back to Oklahoma City on Friday.

3B Justin Turner was not in the lineup on Monday after playing six straight days and going one for his past 17 at-bats.

OF Yasiel Puig was placed on revocable waivers Sunday. If another team claims Puig, the Dodgers either could let him go to that team or pull him off the waiver wire. Los Angeles placed Puig on revocable waivers to gauge interest in a possible offseason trade. Puig was optioned to Triple-A Oklahoma City on Aug. 2 after batting .260 with seven home runs and 34 RBIs in 81 games for the Dodgers. At Oklahoma City, Puig is batting .375 with four homers in 17 games.

1B Adrian Gonzalez drove in the game's only run and made a critical defensive play in the Dodgers' 1-0 win over the Chicago Cubs on Sunday. With runners at first and third in the top of the sixth inning, Gonzalez lunged to his right to snare a low line drive from RF Jason Hayward to keep the game scoreless. Then in the bottom of the eighth, Gonzalez hit into a fielder's choice that brought PH Andrew Toles home with the winning run. Gonzalez, who went 2-for-4 and struck out once, has hit in 19 of his past 21 games.

LHP Clayton Kershaw (mild disc herniation), RHP Brandon McCarthy (right hip stiffness) and LHP Brett Anderson (left index finger blister) will participate in a simulated game on Tuesday at Dodger Stadium.