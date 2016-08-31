LHP Julio Urias will start Friday against San Diego. Urias, who turned 20 on Aug. 12, is 5-2 with a 3.71 ERA in 14 games, 12 starts, and has pitched a total of 108 innings this year, including 63 with the Dodgers. The club is monitoring his innings, and Andrew Friedman, Los Angeles' president of baseball operations, said it would be difficult for Urias to start every fifth day through October but that he could be used in the bullpen in the postseason.

OF Yasiel Puig will be staying with the organization after being claimed off revocable trade waivers by an unknown team, according to reports Wednesday. The unknown team that claimed Puig on Tuesday was more interested in blocking him from going to another team than in trading for him, a league source told ESPN's Jim Bowden. An unconfirmed Twitter post from baseball analyst Antonio Puesan stated that the Boston Red Sox were the team that claimed Puig.

RHP Josh Ravin began a rehab assignment with Class A Rancho Cucamonga on Tuesday, and he allowed one run in one inning. He has been out since Aug. 14 due to right triceps inflammation.

RHP Pedro Baez was optioned to Double-A Tulsa on Tuesday. In 62 games with the Dodgers, Baez is 3-2 with a 3.61 ERA and 19 walks and 68 strikeouts in 62 1/3 innings. He pitched three of the past four days, including Monday, when he gave up two hits and one run in two-thirds of an inning and threw 19 pitches. By sending Baez to Tulsa, he can be recalled after that club ends its season.

LHP Scott Kazmir (neck inflammation) threw five innings, LHP Brett Anderson (left index finger blister) threw four innings, and RHP Brandon McCarthy (right hip stiffness) threw five innings in a simulated game at Dodger Stadium. Manager Dave Roberts said Kazmir is the closest to returning, perhaps without needing another outing, and that McCarthy and Anderson would need at least one more assignment before rejoining the Dodgers.

LHP Clayton Kershaw (herniated disk) threw two innings in a simulated game at Dodger Stadium. President of baseball operations Andrew Friedman said Kershaw, who last pitched June 26 for the Dodgers, was feeling fine physically but would likely need to make a rehab start for one of the minor league affiliates in the playoffs to build up arm strength rather than return to the Dodgers' rotation immediately. He figures to work four or five innings in the minors, according to Friedman. "I think it'll take a little bit of time to build him up for him to be strong through September and hopefully October as well," Friedman said.

RHP Casey Fien was recalled from Triple-A Oklahoma City. He had been reinstated from the disabled list Aug. 16 after recovering from right elbow tendinitis, then was optioned three days later to Oklahoma City. In 23 games with the Dodgers this season, Fien is 0-1 with a 3.80 ERA and six walks and 20 strikeouts in 23 2/3 innings.