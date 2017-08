LHP Luis Avilan was optioned to Triple-A Oklahoma City. He was called up to be the 26th player on the roster for the second game of the Wednesday doubleheader at Colorado. He was the winning pitcher after setting the side down in order with two strikeouts in the eighth before the Dodgers' game-winning, five-run rally in the ninth. In 17 games with the Dodgers this season, Avilan is 1-0 with a 5.40 ERA.