C Austin Barnes was recalled from Triple-A Oklahoma City. Barnes has appeared in five games (three starts) at catcher and four games (two starts) at second base this season for Los Angeles.

LHP Julio Urias struggled with his command and looked shaky early but finished with a good outing against the Padres. Urias was charged with two runs on three hits with six strikeouts and a walk in 5 1/3 innings. However, Urias hit three batters.

RHP Louis Coleman (right shoulder fatigue) was activated from the 15-day disabled list. Coleman recorded a strikeout and issued a walk in 1/3 of an inning in Friday's game.

RF Yasiel Puig was recalled from Triple-A Oklahoma City and batted fifth in Friday's game. Puig, who was demoted to Triple-A Oklahoma City last month, went 2-for-4 with a pair of singles.

LHP Luis Avilan was recalled from Triple-A Oklahoma City. He was sent down Thursday after being called up to be the 26th player on the roster for the second game of the Wednesday doubleheader at Colorado. He was the winning pitcher after setting the side down in order with two strikeouts in the eighth before the Dodgers' game-winning, five-run rally in the ninth. In 17 games with the Dodgers this season, Avilan is 1-0 with a 5.40 ERA.

RHP Josh Ravin (right triceps soreness) was activated from the disabled list. Ravin worked two scoreless innings in three appearances before going on the disabled list.

CF Joc Pederson, who went 2-for-3, drilled a solo shot into the seats in right to tie the score. It was Pederson's 19th home run and his 21st multi-hit game of the season. Pederson's RBI single drove in Enrique Hernandez, who reached on a double, for a 1-0 Dodgers lead with one out in the fourth.

INF/LF Howie Kendrick tied a season high with four hits and posted his fifth four-hit game of the season. Kendrick is batting .444 with two homers, four doubles and five RBIs in 11 games against San Diego this season.

LHP Clayton Kershaw (herniated disk) will make a rehab start Saturday at Class A Rancho Cucamonga. Kershaw, who is scheduled to pitch three innings, has missed the past two months. The three-time Cy Young winner could return to the rotation next week.

RHP Josh Fields was recalled from Triple-A Oklahoma City. Fields has tossed scoreless relief in eight of 11 outings since the Dodgers acquired him from the Houston Astros on July 31 in exchange for a minor leaguer.