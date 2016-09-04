RHP Jose De Leon will make his major league debut Sunday against the San Diego Padres after being recalled Saturday from Triple-A Oklahoma City. De Leon is ranked by Baseball America and MLB.com as the Dodgers' second-best prospect at midseason. At Oklahoma City, the 24-year-old Puerto Rican amassed 111 strikeouts in only 86 1/3 innings, forged a 7-1 record with a 2.61 earned-run average in 16 starts and held opposing batters to a .194 average. De Leon will be the 15th different starting pitcher the Dodgers have used this year.

C Yasmani Grandal hit his 22nd home run of the season Saturday night. In the bottom of the fourth inning, Grandal propelled the first pitch he saw from San Diego Padres RHP Luis Perdomo, a 94 mph fastball, over the center-field fence for a three-run homer during a four-run rally in a 5-1 win. Grandal went 1-for-4 and struck out twice.

SS Corey Seager commemorated the anniversary of his major league debut by breaking an 0-for-19 slump and setting a team record for runs scored by a rookie Saturday night. Seager lined a single to center field in the bottom of the first inning and finished 2-for-3 with a run scored and a walk in a 5-1 win over the San Diego Padres. When Seager scored on C Yasmani Grandal's three-run home run in the fourth inning, he broke the record for most runs scored by a rookie since the team moved from Brooklyn to Los Angeles with his 89th of the season. Steve Sax scored 88 times in 1982. Seager started at shortstop on Sept. 3, 2015 in San Diego and got his first major league hit in that game.

LHP Luis Avilan was optioned to Triple-A Oklahoma City once again. Avilan was recalled Friday after being sent down Thursday after being called up to be the 26th player on the roster Wednesday for the second game of the doubleheader at Colorado. He pitched one inning for Oklahoma City Saturday and struck out two. In 17 games with the Dodgers this season, Avilan is 1-0 with a 5.40 ERA.

LHP Rich Hill pitched no-hit ball for 5 2/3 innings Saturday, and he wound up allowing one hit in six scoreless innings against the Padres.

LHP Clayton Kershaw (herniated disk) pitched three scoreless innings Saturday in a rehab appearance for Class A Rancho Cucamonga.

LHP Brett Anderson pitched in a rehabilitation assignment Saturday night at Class A Rancho Cucamonga. Anderson has been on the disabled list twice. The left-hander missed 5 1/2 months after having surgery on a bulging disc. Then after two starts last month, Anderson sustained a blister on his left index finger. The eight-year veteran has pitched just 16 innings in five starts for the Dodgers, Class A Rancho Cucamonga and Triple-A Oklahoma City.

RF Josh Reddick hit his first National League home run Saturday night. Reddick hit an 88 mph change-up from San Diego Padres RHP Luis Perdomo in the bottom of the sixth inning during a 5-1 win over the San Diego Padres. Reddick, who came from the Oakland Athletics in a five-player trade Aug. 1, went 3-for-4 to extend his hitting streak to four games.