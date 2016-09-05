RHP Jose De Leon won his major league debut Sunday. De Leon amassed nine strikeouts in his six innings, issued no walks, hit one batter and allowed four runs on six hits while throwing 86 pitches in a 7-4 victory over the San Diego Padres. De Leon's nine strikeouts are the second most by a Los Angeles Dodgers rookie in his debut; Pedro Astacio in 1992 and Kazuhisa Ishii in 2002 each had 10. The 24-year-old Puerto Rican, whose contract was purchased from Triple-A Oklahoma City on Sunday, had 19 friends and family members in attendance.

C Yasmani Grandal hit his career-best 23rd home run of the season in Sunday's 7-4 win over the San Diego Padres. Grandal deposited LHP Ryan Buchter's 91 mph fastball down the left-field line for a two-run drive in the bottom of the seventh inning. Grandal, who entered the game as a pinch hitter in the fifth, finished 2-for-2 with three RBIs and now leads all major league catchers in home runs.

3B Justin Turner tied a career high with three walks in Sunday's 7-4 win over the San Diego Padres. Turner also scored twice and struck out in his lone at-bat.

RF Yasiel Puig hit a three-run home run, walked twice and scored three runs in a 7-4 win over the San Diego Padres. Puig hit his first homer since being recalled Friday from Triple-A Oklahoma City in the bottom of the third inning, when he propelled LHP Christian Friedrich's 88 mph fastball into the Dodgers' bullpen down the left-field line for a three-run drive, his eighth homer of the season. That blast was Puig's first since July 4. The 25-year-old Cuban also hit into a fielder's choice in his only other plate appearance Sunday.

LHP Clayton Kershaw will return to the Dodgers' rotation Friday night in Miami against the Marlins. Kershaw, who last pitched June 26, has been on the disabled list since June 30 with a herniated disc. During his rehabilitation assignment at Class A Rancho Cucamonga on Saturday night, Kershaw collected five strikeouts in three innings while throwing 34 pitches, allowing no walks and conceding an infield single. Kershaw's fastball ranged from 90-94 mph.