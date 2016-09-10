C Yasmani Grandal, who played at the University of Miami, has a career-high 24 homers. He leads major league catchers in homers.

INF Corey Seager's 24 homers are the most ever by a Dodgers shortstop. Seager is a contender to win NL Rookie of the Year.

RHP Carlos Frias was recalled from Triple-A Oklahoma City on Friday and placed on the 60-day DL. He last pitched for the Dodgers on July 7, when he pitched four innings and gave up two hits.

LHP Clayton Kershaw was activated from the 60-day disabled list and pitched against the Marlins Friday night, giving up two runs and five hits in three innings. Kershaw had been on the disabled list since June 30 with a herniated disc.