RHP Carlos Frias, who has pitched in just one game in the majors this year (0.00 ERA in four innings), was placed on the disabled list. Frias, who broke into the majors in 2014, is 6-6 with a 4.50 ERA in his major-league career. The 26-year-old has made 15 starts and 18 relief appearances.

OF Andre Ethier, who fractured his right leg in spring training, was finally activated by the Dodgers on Saturday and went 0-for-1 as a pinch hitter. He hit .290 with four doubles and three RBIs in nine rehab games for high-Class A Rancho Cuchamonga. With Ethier injured this year, the Dodgers have five corner outfielders get significant playing time: Yasiel Puig, Carl Crawford, Howie Kendrick, Josh Reddick and Andrew Toles. The 34-year-old Ethier had a good season last year, posting an .852 OPS to go with 14 homers and 53 RBIs in 395 at-bats.

LHP Rich Hill pitched seven perfect innings as the Los Angeles Dodgers held the Miami Marlins to one hit in a 5-0 win on Saturday night at Marlins Park. Hill, who has pitched 19 consecutive scoreless innings since being acquired in a trade with the Oakland A's on Aug. 1, had a chance to make history. But Dodgers manager Dave Roberts decided to remove Hill after seven innings. Hill had thrown 89 pitches.

RHP Casey Fien was designated for assignment on Saturday to make room for outfielder Andre Ethier on the roster. Fien, 32, is 1-1 with a 5.49 ERA this season, splitting time between the Minnesota Twins (14 relief appearances) and the Dodgers (25 relief appearances).