RHP Kenta Maeda, considered the top rookie pitcher in the NL this year, took the loss against Miami on Sunday. He went six innings and allowed eight hits, one walk and three runs, two earned. He struck out three. Despite the loss, Maeda (14-9) still has one more win than Fernando Valenzuela did for the Dodgers when the lefty won Rookie of the Year in 1981.

3B Justin Turner, who was given a rest Sunday, continues his rather remarkable transformation from utility player in five years with the Orioles and Mets to a standout starter in three seasons with the Dodgers. Turner, 31, had OPS numbers of .897 and .861 in his first two years with the Dodgers. This year, he is at .834. And even though there is a bit of a downward trend there, an OPS is still solid any time it is over .800. And considering he never had an OPS above .711 before arriving in L.A., it is rather stunning. This year, Turner already has 26 homers and 79 RBIs -- both career highs.

SS Corey Seager, a rookie, set a family-type record Saturday with his 25th homer of the season. Corey and Mariners 3B Kyle Seager (28 homers) are the first brothers to hit at least 25 long balls each in the same season.

LF Andre Ethier is not yet in form. Ethier, who fractured his right leg in spring training and was activated Saturday, finally made his first start of the year Sunday, going 0-for-3.