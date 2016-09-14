LHP Julio Urias makes his 14th start for the Dodgers Tuesday night when he faces the Yankees. Urias made his major league debut in New York against the Mets May 27 when he pitched 2 2/3 innings. Since Aug. 8, he is 4-0 with a 1.44 ERA in his last five appearances (four starts) with 25 strikeouts and eight walks. Urias last pitched Sept. 2 against San Diego, when he allowed two runs and three hits in 5 1/3 innings.

RHP Jose De Leon allowed two runs and three hits in five innings for his second career win Monday night. He became the seventh pitcher in franchise history to get wins in his first two starts and the third since the team moved to Los Angeles following the 1957 season. The others to do it in the Los Angeles era were Shawn Hillegas in 1987 and Kaz Ishii in 2002.

3B Justin Turner hit his career-high 27th home run in the ninth inning Monday. His total this year matches the total he had 415 games over the previous four seasons. He has homered in consecutive games four times this season.

OF Yasiel Puig did not start Monday but wound up hitting his first career pinch-hit home run in the eighth inning. Puig is the sixth player in franchise history to get at least 10 home runs in his first four seasons. The others are Babe Herman (1926-1929), Del Bissonette (1928-1931), Johnny Frederick (1947-1950), Jackie Robinson (1947-1950) and Andre Ethier (2006-2009). Before the game manager Dave Roberts said he would get the start in left field Tuesday. Puig made two appearances there early in his career in June 2013 and had not played left field until Saturday when he made a highlight-reel diving catch while LHP Rich Hill was pitching seven perfect innings.

RHP Casey Fien was outrighted to Triple-A Oklahoma City Monday. Fien was designated for assignment on Saturday and will be joining a team that starts a best-of-five series with El Paso for the Pacific Coast League championship. Fien joined the Dodgers May 28, missed time with right elbow tendonitis and was 0-1 with a 4.21 ERA in 25 appearances.