LHP Julio Urias allowed four hits in 3 2/3 scoreless innings Tuesday and it likely was his last start. Urias has pitched 72 innings this season and before the game manager Dave Roberts said he was moving to the bullpen for the rest of the season. "That's the plan," Roberts said. "I think with Julio we've tried to be cognizant all year long of his usage of innings. There's really no hard number; but, I think that to probably get the best use out of him for us this year, it's to put him in the 'pen after this start and get him ready in the 'pen to get acclimated to that."

3B Justin Turner had one of the Dodgers' three hits against LHP CC Sabathia. Although he has hit well off lefties this season, he was agitated when asked about the team's struggles against left-handed pitching this year. "It's just making a bigger deal out of it than it is," Turner said. "We know there are lefties in our division and we have to win games. Just to sit around and talk about it all the time isn't a solution to fix anything. So hopefully we don't have to spend too much time talking about it."

LHP Alex Wood (elbow impingement) will pitch a simulated game this weekend when the Dodgers are in Arizona. Wood (3.99 ERA in 10 starts) has been on the disabled list since May 31. Wood had surgery in July, with an estimated recovery time of eight weeks.

RHP Brandon McCarthy (right hip stiffness) will pitch a simulated game this weekend when the Dodgers are in Arizona. McCarthy has been out since Aug. 14 after returning from Tommy John surgery. He has a 3.63 ERA in eight starts this season. Last week he began a rehab assignment with Class A Rancho Cucamonga and allowed 10 runs and nine hits while throwing 79 pitches in four innings.

RHP Brett Anderson (blister, left index finger) will start Friday in Game 3 for Triple-A Oklahoma City in the Pacific Coast League playoffs against El Paso. Anderson has been sidelined since Aug. 21 and has made just two starts this season.