RHP Kenley Jansen tied his career high with his 44th save when he struck out the side in the ninth inning Wednesday at Yankee Stadium. His 2016 total is tied for the fourth most in a single season in Dodgers history.

3B Justin Turner's RBI double in the ninth inning ended Los Angeles' 17-inning scoreless drought. It also was his eighth career go-ahead RBI in the ninth inning or later. Turner has five of those RBI this season. He also appeared to injure himself when his head collided with the back of 2B Starlin Castro's knee on his slide on the play, but manager Dave Roberts said Turner did not want to come out. "It didn't look pretty," Roberts said. "I was excited for the hit. It just got kind of really funky, but he was adamant, he wanted to stay in the game."

LHP Rich Hill starts the opener of a four-game series at Arizona on Thursday. Hill is on a career-high nine-game winning streak and is 9-0 with a 1.43 ERA and a 0.83 WHIP in his last 11 starts since May 7. With Los Angeles, he is 3-0 with a 0.00 ERA and has allowed opposing hitters to bat .095 (6-for-63). Hill's last outing saw him pitch seven perfect innings before getting pulled after 89 pitches due to worries about blisters. Hill is 1-1 with a 4.13 ERA in four career starts against Arizona, though he has not faced the Diamondbacks since allowing one run and six hits in six innings for the Chicago Cubs on July 21, 2007.

LHP Clayton Kershaw took a no-decision in his second start since returning from a back injury as he allowed one hit and struck out five in five scoreless innings Wednesday at Yankee Stadium. It was his seventh career start with at least five scoreless innings and one hit or fewer, which is the most in the majors since 2008. Kershaw threw 64 pitches, but he threw about 16 more in a simulated game during the second rain delay in the middle of the fifth, which lasted 48 minutes. "We were in constant contact with the grounds crew, constant contact with the training staff," Dodgers manager Dave Roberts said. "Obviously, Clayton and we felt comfortable for him with that delay to go out there for the fifth."