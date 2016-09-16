OF Andrew Toles doubled and scored a pinch-hitter in the seventh. In 18 pinch-hitting appearances, Toles is 6-for-16 with two doubles, a triple and four runs scored. Despite playing only part of the season in the majors, Toles' 16 pinch-hit at-bats rate second on the Dodgers.

3B Justin Turner, who said he jammed his neck on a headfirst slide on Wednesday, was in his usual third spot in the lineup. Turner crashed into the knee of Yankees 2B Starlin Castro sliding into the bag on his go-ahead double in the ninth.

2B Chase Utley, coming off a 1-for-11 series in New York against the Yankees, went 3-for-3 with a double, a walk, a run scored and an RBI. In his last 27 games against Arizona dating back to 2014, Utley is hitting .319 (29 for 91) with 10 doubles, three homers and 17 RBIs.

LHP Rich Hill's scoreless run with the Dodgers came to an early end Wednesday. Hill surrendered a long home run to rookie OF Kyle Jensen with two outs in the second inning, ending his scoreless streak since coming to the Dodgers at 20 2/3 innings. Hill allowed four runs on four hits over 5 1/3 innings with one walk and eight strikeouts. The four runs allowed were the most by Hill since his season debut April 4, and the four earned runs given up were the most since July 21, 2009, as a member of the Orioles against the Yankees, a span of 18 starts and 119 relief appearances. However, he completed a "hidden perfect game," retiring 27 consecutive batters over a three-start span.