FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
a year ago
Los Angeles Dodgers - PlayerWatch
#Trump
#HurricaneHarvey
#Energy&Environment
#SpecialReport
#NorthKorea
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
Holding keys to debt limit, Democrats weigh tax demands
Politics
Holding keys to debt limit, Democrats weigh tax demands
Mayweather, McGregor poised for history-making fight
Sports
Mayweather, McGregor poised for history-making fight
Shot and dumped by a pigsty: a schoolboy killed in drugs war
Philippines
Shot and dumped by a pigsty: a schoolboy killed in drugs war
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#US MLB
September 18, 2016 / 3:57 AM / a year ago

Los Angeles Dodgers - PlayerWatch

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

RHP Kenta Maeda has won seven of his last nine decisions after allowing one run and three hits in five innings.

RHP Kenley Jansen had a streak of nine scoreless outings snapped Friday before earning his career-high 45th save.

3B Justin Turner recorded an extra-base hit in five of his last six games and an RBI in seven of his last 10.

Rookie SS Corey Seager ranked among the National League leaders in hits (179, third), runs (96, tied for fifth), batting average (.316, fifth) and slugging percentage (.528, 11th) entering Friday. Dodgers manager Dave Roberts said he sees no signs of the 22-year-old hitting a physical or mental wall, saying: "His energy is up, and he's still playing great."

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.