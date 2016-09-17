RHP Kenta Maeda has won seven of his last nine decisions after allowing one run and three hits in five innings.

RHP Kenley Jansen had a streak of nine scoreless outings snapped Friday before earning his career-high 45th save.

3B Justin Turner recorded an extra-base hit in five of his last six games and an RBI in seven of his last 10.

Rookie SS Corey Seager ranked among the National League leaders in hits (179, third), runs (96, tied for fifth), batting average (.316, fifth) and slugging percentage (.528, 11th) entering Friday. Dodgers manager Dave Roberts said he sees no signs of the 22-year-old hitting a physical or mental wall, saying: "His energy is up, and he's still playing great."