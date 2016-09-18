RHP Kenley Jansen has a sore wrist and has been wearing a brace, but pitched Saturday. Manager Dave Roberts hemmed and hawed on who would be his choice as closer if Jansen were ever to be unavailable. "I'm not going to get too far ahead of that. That's kind of hypothetical."

C Yasmani Grandal has a sore right elbow, so manager Dave Roberts gave him Saturday off. "It's something that's kind of been bothering him for a while," Roberts said.

3B Justin Turner has established career highs in games (138), runs (70), hits (137), doubles (31), home runs (27), RBIs (84) and walks (44). He leads the Dodgers and is No. 3 in the NL with 28 go-ahead RBIs this season.

RHP Brett Anderson, who has struggled with blister problems, threw five strong innings for Triple-A Oklahoma City Friday and is close to rejoining the Dodgers, manager Dave Roberts indicated. "Brett threw well yesterday. He's going to come back and meet us in Los Angeles. For us, he's going to be active. We better figure out in what capacity...starter or reliever. We've got to decide." In two starts this season, Anderson is 0-2 with a 24.75 ERA.