FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
a year ago
Los Angeles Dodgers - PlayerWatch
#Trump
#HurricaneHarvey
#Energy&Environment
#SpecialReport
#NorthKorea
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
Mayweather silences McGregor with 10th round stoppage
Boxing
Mayweather silences McGregor with 10th round stoppage
Backstory: Dodging taunts and teargas in Phoenix
U.S.
Backstory: Dodging taunts and teargas in Phoenix
Holding keys to debt limit, Democrats weigh tax demands
Politics
Holding keys to debt limit, Democrats weigh tax demands
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#US MLB
September 20, 2016 / 6:00 AM / a year ago

Los Angeles Dodgers - PlayerWatch

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

C Yasmani Grandal, who has been bothered by a sore throwing elbow and who has missed the past two games, will be back catching Monday, he said.

OF Yasiel Puig started in right field and, with more games upcoming against lefties, Puig could see more action against the Giants. "I want to get him involved," manager Dave Roberts said. "Get him back in the mix. I think that will get him going."

1B Adrian Gonzalez came off the bench to hit a three-run double Sunday. It was his first pinch hit since Sept. 25, 2013. He remained in the game and finished 1-for-3.

LHP Clayton Kershaw threw long toss before Sunday's game in preparation for a big start vs. San Francisco on Monday. This will be his third start since returning from back problems. Kershaw does not face any pitch-count restrictions. "He's not in rehab mode," manager Dave Roberts said. "I know he's looking forward to tomorrow. We all are. We'll just continue to manage him as we always would."

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.