C Yasmani Grandal, who has been bothered by a sore throwing elbow and who has missed the past two games, will be back catching Monday, he said.

OF Yasiel Puig started in right field and, with more games upcoming against lefties, Puig could see more action against the Giants. "I want to get him involved," manager Dave Roberts said. "Get him back in the mix. I think that will get him going."

1B Adrian Gonzalez came off the bench to hit a three-run double Sunday. It was his first pinch hit since Sept. 25, 2013. He remained in the game and finished 1-for-3.

LHP Clayton Kershaw threw long toss before Sunday's game in preparation for a big start vs. San Francisco on Monday. This will be his third start since returning from back problems. Kershaw does not face any pitch-count restrictions. "He's not in rehab mode," manager Dave Roberts said. "I know he's looking forward to tomorrow. We all are. We'll just continue to manage him as we always would."