a year ago
#Intel
September 21, 2016 / 6:10 AM / a year ago

Los Angeles Dodgers - PlayerWatch

Reuters Staff

3 Min Read

OF Andrew Toles started the Dodgers' winning rally against the Giants with a pinch-hit, leadoff single in the ninth. Toles is batting .389 with two doubles and a triple as a pinch hitter this season.

RF Yasiel Puig went 1-for-3 and recorded the only hit, a double, off Giants LHP Madison Bumgarner. Puig and Bumgarner also engaged in a minor confrontation at the end of the seventh inning.

LHP Hyun-Jin Ryu (left elbow tendinitis) will pitch a simulated game Tuesday. Ryu will throw 25 pitches, manager Dave Roberts said. Ryu isn't expected to earn a spot on the postseason roster. Roberts said the plan is to give Ryu a head start on next season.

LHP Alex Wood (posterior elbow impingement) is expected to be activated Tuesday. Wood, who has been on the 15-day disabled list since May 31, will pitch out of the bullpen.

INF/OF Micah Johnson was called up from Triple-A Oklahoma City. A corresponding move was still being discussed, manager Dave Roberts said before the game.

OF Micah Johnson was recalled from Triple-A Oklahoma City on Monday, and he pinch-ran for C Carlos Ruiz in the eighth inning. Johnson will be used off the bench and occasionally as a pinch runner with his base-stealing skills. Johnson, 25, appeared in two games for the Dodgers April 9-10 (0-for-3) during his only previous major league stint this year. He batted .261 with 26 steals, five homers and 37 RBIs in 120 games for Oklahoma City.

1B Adrian Gonzalez hit a walk-off double in the ninth inning to lift the Dodgers to a 2-1 win over the Giants on Monday. It was the 10th game-winning hit of Gonzalez's career, with the last three coming against San Francisco. "The fact that it's a big series and they definitely needed to come in and win two out of three, if not sweep us, we put ourselves in a good position for the next two games," Gonzalez said.

RHP Brandon McCarthy (right hip soreness) will pitch a simulated game Tuesday. McCarthy has been on the disabled list since Aug. 14.

LHP Clayton Kershaw gave up an unearned run on three hits with seven strikeouts and a walk in six innings Monday during a no-decision against the Giants. Kershaw, who retired the final seven batters he faced, threw 88 pitches (62 strikes). He is unbeaten in his past six starts against the Giants, going 4-0 with a 1.34 ERA.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
