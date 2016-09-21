LHP Grant Dayton had a scoreless streak of 10 2/3 innings over a span of 11 games snapped Tuesday when he allowed a ninth-inning solo home run to San Francisco's Brandon Belt.

SS Corey Seager can't be blamed for the Dodgers' loss Tuesday night. Seager was 3-for-4 with two singles and a double. He hit his 40th double of the season, making him the first rookie to reach that mark since 2006, when Ryan Zimmerman had 47 and Hanley Ramirez had 46.

LHP Alex Wood was activated from the 60-day disabled list on Tuesday. Wood, 25, had been out since May 31 due to a posterior impingement in his left elbow, and he underwent an arthroscopic debridement on July 20.

LHP Rich Hill had his shortest start since joining the Dodgers, going just five innings and allowing one run against the Giants. In picking up the loss, Hill is now 3-2 with a 1.53 ERA since joining Los Angeles.

RHP Bud Norris was designated for assignment by the Dodgers to clear a spot on the 25- and 40-man rosters for the return of LHP Alex Wood from the 60-day disabled list. Norris was acquired from Atlanta in a five-player deal on June 30. He went 3-3 with a 6.54 ERA in 13 games (nine starts) for Los Angeles.

RF Josh Reddick continued his hot September at the plate. The lefty went 2-for-3 with a pair of singles and is now batting .413 in 15 games this month.