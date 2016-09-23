RHP Kenta Maeda worked five innings for the Dodgers, allowing two runs (one earned) on three hits with six strikeouts and two walks. Maeda (16-9) has beaten the Giants in all three of his starts against them this season.

OF Andrew Toles had a pinch-hit double in the fifth. Toles is batting .421 in 21 pinch-hit appearances this season with a triple, three doubles and two RBIs.

C Yasmani Grandal didn't start Wednesday's contest to rest his sore elbow. His status for Thursday's contest is unknown. Grandal experienced similar discomfort during spring training. Carlos Ruiz started in Grandal's place.

SS Corey Seager, who went 2-for-4, collected his second straight multi-hit game and his 56th of the season. Seager has hit safely in 13 of the last 16 games, hitting .348 with two home runs and seven RBIs.

SS Corey Seager is the first Dodger to score 100 runs in a season since Matt Kemp in 2011. Seager is the franchise's first rookie to accomplish the feat since Jim Gilliam in 1953.

RF Yasiel Puig hit a three-run homer to spark a five-run rally in the first inning for the Dodgers. Puig has 11 home runs this season. Since being recalled from Triple-A Oklahoma City, Puig is batting .333 with three home runs and eight RBIs in seven games at home.

LHP Scott Kazmir (neck inflammation) will start Friday's contest against the Colorado Rockies. Kazmir has been on the disabled list since Aug. 23. The Dodgers will re-evaluate his status after the outing.

LF/2B Howie Kendrick went 2-for-4 with a double and drove in two runs. Kendrick also scored a run.

LHP Brett Anderson (0-2, 24.75 ERA) will make his first start in more than a month after a stint on the disabled list with a blister on his left index finger. Anderson will oppose Rockies RHP Tyler Chatwood (11-9, 4.13) at Dodger Stadium on Thursday.

LHP Brett Anderson (blister) was reinstated before Thursday's game, giving the club 37 active players.