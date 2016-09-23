FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Los Angeles Dodgers - PlayerWatch
September 24, 2016 / 6:50 AM / a year ago

Los Angeles Dodgers - PlayerWatch

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

C Yasmani Grandal homered twice, including a go-ahead grand slam, in the Dodgers' win. Grandal ripped a slam in the seventh off LHP Boone Logan (2-4), who served up four runs and three straight walks. Grandal, who is the ninth player in the majors to homer from both sides of the plate this season, went 4-for-4 with five RBIs. Grandal also homered from both sides of the plate against the Rockies on June 30, 2012, when he made his first big-league start behind the plate for the San Diego Padres.

SS Corey Seager is the first Dodger to score 100 runs in a season since Matt Kemp in 2011. Seager is the franchise's first rookie to accomplish the feat since Jim Gilliam in 1953.

1B Adrian Gonzalez recorded an unassisted double play in the eighth, when he knocked down a line drive by Carlos Gonzalez, touched the bag and tagged out DJ LeMahieu, who was standing a few feet from him. Gonzalez also reached base three times, going 1-for-2 with two runs, two walks and an RBI.

2B Chase Utley delivered one of the game's outstanding defensive plays in the fourth. Utley booted a grounder by RHP Tyler Chatwood, retrieved the ball and tossed a strike with his back turned to 1B Adrian Gonzalez to end the inning.

LHP Brett Anderson (blister) was reinstated before Thursday's game, giving the club 37 active players.

LHP Brett Anderson was activated from the disabled list and made his first start in more than a month. He allowed four runs on six hits with two strikeouts and a walk but did not factor into the decision. The five innings and 72 pitches were season highs.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
