C Yasmani Grandal drove in two runs in the first inning. Grandal has 12 RBIs in 14 games against the Rockies this season.

CF Joc Pederson hit his 24th home run and the 50th of his career with a solo shot in the fourth inning. Pederson has six home runs in 18 September games.

LHP Scott Kazmir was reinstated from the 15-day disabled list and recalled INF Chris Taylor from Triple-A Oklahoma City, giving the team 39 players on its active roster.

LHP Scott Kazmir lasted one inning before leaving with right intercostal spasms. Kazmir, who allowed two hits and threw 19 pitches (13 strikes), was making his first appearance in a month after dealing with neck issues. He said he was taken out for precautionary reasons.

RHP Brandon McCarthy (right hip soreness), who has been on the disabled list since Aug. 14, is expected to be activated Saturday. McCarthy would complete the club's roster at 40 players.

OF Andre Ethier clubbed his first homer this season. Ethier followed Joc Pederson's blast in the fourth, allowing the Dodgers to go back-to-back for the ninth time this year. Ethier has four career home runs as a pinch-hitter.

INF Chris Taylor was recalled from Triple-A Oklahoma City. Taylor has appeared in 31 games in two stints with the Dodgers this year, going 13-for-58 with a home run and seven RBIs.