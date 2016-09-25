3B Justin Turner went 3-for-3 with two walks, two runs and two RBIs on Saturday. It was the second consecutive multi-hit game for Turner.

CF Joc Pederson reached based three times and scored three runs on Saturday. Pederson also had a two-run single in the second inning.

2B Chase Utley was presented the 2016 Roy Campanella Award, given annually to the "most inspirational" Dodgers' player, before the game by Joni Campanella Roan and Cary Bell, Campanella's daughter and grandson, respectively

2B Chase Utley was awarded the 2016 Roy Campanella Award before the game. The award is given annually to the "most inspirational" Dodgers player. Joni Campanella Roan and Cary Bell, Campanella's daughter and grandson, respectively, presented the award to Utley.

RHP Brandon McCarthy (2-2, 3.63 ERA) starts instead of LHP Rich Hill in Sunday's series finale. McCarthy has spent the past month on the disabled list with right hip soreness. Manager Dave Roberts said the club is being cautious with Hill because of his trouble with blisters on his index pitching finger. McCarthy opposes Rockies LHP Tyler Anderson (5-6, 3.58).

RHP Brandon McCarthy will start Sunday instead of LHP Rich Hill. McCarthy (2-2, 3.63 ERA) has spent the past month on the disabled list with right hip soreness. Manager Dave Roberts said the club is being cautious with Hill, who has had recurring issue with blisters on his index pitching finger.

LHP Clayton Kershaw tossed a three-hitter for seven scoreless innings in Saturday's win over the Rockies. Kershaw retired the first 11 batters he faced before Nolan Arenado singled with two outs in the fourth inning. Kershaw (12-3) struck out six and had no walks. He is 8-1 with a 1.08 ERA in 10 starts at home this season.

RF Josh Reddick hit his fourth career grand slam on Saturday. Reddick went 3-for-4 with five RBIs and three runs. In 18 games in September, Reddick is hitting .397 with two home runs and eight RBIs.