LHP Julio Urias will start on Thursday in the season finale against the Padres. Urias could have a role in the playoffs, working out of the bullpen. The Dodgers were diligent in saving innings with Urias earlier in the year so the rookie could be a matchup reliever in the postseason.

RHP Kenta Maeda was moved up in the rotation to start on Tuesday. Maeda wanted to have two more starts before the playoffs started. Maeda is No. 3 in the playoff rotation behind LHP Clayton Kershaw and LHP Rich Hill. Maeda will start on Sunday in the season finale against the Giants.

RF Yasiel Puig will be part of the playoff roster, manager Dave Roberts said. "He deserves it," Roberts said. "He checked his ego and it was humbling for him to go to Oklahoma City (Triple-A)." Puig has been in a platoon situation with Josh Reddick in right field since being recalled on Sept. 2.

1B Adrian Gonzalez left Tuesday's game after one at-bat with a sinus infection. The illness isn't expected to be serious and he could start on Wednesday against the Padres.

LHP Rich Hill will pitch behind Clayton Kershaw in the playoffs but will go before him on Friday in the last series of the season. In case Hill's blisters act up, it gives the Dodgers another day for them to heal.

LHP Clayton Kershaw has been named to open the playoffs for the Dodgers in the NLDS against the Washington Nationals. Kershaw is scheduled to pitch Saturday against the Giants.