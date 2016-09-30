RHP Jose De Leon is likely done for the season after working 2 1/3 innings and allowing five runs (three earned) on Wednesday at San Diego. Manager Dave Roberts didn't say for certain, but it appears De Leon won't be on the postseason roster. De Leon has a 2-0 record and a 6.35 ERA.

3B Justin Turner did not play Wednesday as manager Dave Roberts gave him the day off. Turner also has been battling a hand contusion. "He's tough and he will fight through it," manager Dave Roberts said. Turner is expected to start Thursday.

1B Adrian Gonzalez was in the starting lineup Wednesday, but manager Dave Roberts said Gonzalez wasn't 100 percent. He was battling a sinus infection that led to him leave early from the first two games of the series. Gonzalez hit a homer on Wednesday, extending his Petco Park records for home runs (64) and RBIs (229).

LHP Rich Hill got in another side session Wednesday, and the results were encouraging regarding his blisters. "We're trying to build up the callouses and monitor it," manager Dave Roberts said. "Right now he feels good." Hill is scheduled to start the second game of the National League Division Series against the Nationals.

RHP Bud Norris, designated for assignment by the Dodgers on Sept. 20, was released on Wednesday. Norris was acquired from Atlanta in a five-player deal on June 30. He went 3-3 with a 6.54 ERA in 13 games (nine starts) for Los Angeles.