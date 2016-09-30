OF Andrew Toles has impressed manager Dave Roberts since being recalled on Aug. 21 from Triple-A Oklahoma City. Toles, who is hitting .311 in 46 games, will be on the Dodgers' playoff roster, the manager said. He came off the bench and hit an RBI single Thursday.

SS Corey Seager was given the day off Thursday but will start the regular season's final three games in San Francisco. Seager is a leading candidate for National League Rookie of the Year. While he is hitting .311 with 26 homers, manager Dave Roberts said not to overlook Seager's defense. "You notice his arm, but what I notice is that it always seems he is in the right spot," Roberts said.

1B Adrian Gonzalez, who left early in the first two games of the series, didn't play in the series finale against the Padres. Gonzalez has been battling a sinus infection. He is expected to play Friday in San Francisco.

UT Howie Kendrick continues to show his versatility. The second baseman by trade who has played a lot of left field this year got a look at first base on Thursday in place of Adrian Gonzalez (illness). Kendrick went 0-for-5.