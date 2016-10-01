RF Yasiel Puig had two consecutive hits, including an RBI double, in his first head-to-head with San Francisco LHP Madison Bumgarner since their verbal scuffle in Los Angeles earlier this month. Puig is now 10-for-35 (.286) with two doubles in his career against Bumgarner.

INF/OF Enrique Hernandez went 1-for-2 with a walk on Friday night against LHP Madison Bumgarner, allowing him to retain his .500 career batting average against the San Francisco ace. Hernandez is now 12-for-24 against Bumgarner, the average equaling the best of any player with 15 or more plate appearances against the left-hander.

LHP Rich Hill limited the San Francisco Giants to two runs and six hits in five innings of the Dodgers' 9-3 loss Friday night. Hill was pulled with a 3-2 lead after having thrown just 82 pitches in his playoff prep. The former Oakland Athletics player posted a 1.69 ERA in three starts against the Giants this season.

LHP Clayton Kershaw makes an unlikely final pitch to win the National League Cy Young Award when he faces the San Francisco Giants on Saturday afternoon. Kershaw (12-3) missed 10 weeks with a back injury and thus does not rank among the NL leaders in wins. But his 1.65 ERA would lead the league if he had met the innings requirement. Kershaw will be seeking to finish with a career-best ERA; his previous best was 1.77 in 2014. He's 18-7 with a 1.58 ERA in 34 career starts against the Giants.