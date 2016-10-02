RHP Kenta Maeda will seek a fourth consecutive win over the San Francisco Giants this season when he pitches the regular-season finale on Sunday. Maeda has gone 3-0 with a 2.65 ERA over 17 innings against the Giants in 2016. Maeda, who is scheduled to be the Dodgers' No. 3 starter in the playoffs, has received a decision in each of his last 10 outings, going 7-3

INF Charlie Culberson received a gift from legendary Dodgers broadcaster Vin Scully before Saturday's game. Scully signed the bat Culberson used on his walk-off hit in last Sunday's division-clinching win and personally delivered it to the Dodgers utility man in the clubhouse. Culberson never left the bench in the 3-0 loss to the San Francisco Giants.

CF Joc Pederson entered Saturday's game against the San Francisco just a .257 hitter against left-handed pitchers, a far cry from his .371 average against righties. Then, in one of the most critical at-bats of the game, Pederson grounded into a double play against Giants LHP Ty Blach with one out and runners on first and second in the second inning, stalling the Dodgers' best chance in what turned into a 3-0 loss.

LHP Clayton Kershaw was the victim of a home run and two unearned runs in Saturday's 3-0 loss to the San Francisco Giants. Kershaw reported he felt great physically after the loss, which came in his final prep before the upcoming playoffs. The home run, by Giants LF Angel Pagan, was just the second off Kershaw in five games since he returned from a back injury last month.