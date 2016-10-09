RHP Julio Urias will start Game 4 of the NLDS on Tuesday in Los Angeles, manager Dave Roberts said after Saturday's game was rained out. Urias made his MLB debut on May 27 and had 84 strikeouts in 77 innings with just 31 walks. The Dodgers won both of his starts against Washington this season. "It will be the biggest moment of his career," Roberts said.

RHP Kenta Maeda will start Game 3 of the NLDS on Monday against the Nationals. He was 16-11 with a 3.48 ERA in regular-season play for the Dodgers. "Kenta has been great," catcher Yasmani Grandal said. "There's nothing else you could ask for. You know, he started the year off, and basically, we had a plan for him. We're going to let him do what he wanted to do.

C Yasmani Grandal was slated to bat seventh for the second day in a row Saturday before the game was rained out. "It makes me feel better when I know I'm doing a good job behind the plate instead of hitting," he said Saturday.

LHP Rich Hill will now start Game 2 on Sunday in Washington after the game was rained out Saturday. Hill played for the Chicago Cubs under manager Dusty Baker, now with Washington. "I had Rich Hill in Chicago," Baker said Saturday. "And then he was a real young man at that time and then he bounced around. I followed him in Boston and other places where he'd been.