3B Justin Turner continues to be a tough out for the Nationals. He had two hits Sunday, including a single in the ninth against closer Mark Melacon in the late-afternoon shadows.

SS Corey Seager homered in the first inning for the second day in a row Sunday. He hit a 3-0 pitch out to right off Washington RHP Tanner Roark. He became the first Dodgers rookie to hit homers in back-to-back playoff games. He is the first shortstop to hit two homers or more in a LDS since Stephen Drew did so in 2007. Seager became the first Dodger since Matt Kemp in 2014 to go deep in consecutive postseason games.

OF Yasiel Puig could play more of a role Monday in Game 3 of the NL Division Series. He did not start in Game 1 or 2 in Washington, but he was used as pinch hitter on Sunday in Game 2 and was 0-for-1 with a walk. How did he change when he came back from Triple-Oklahoma City? "Well, I think the one thing is, you know, mechanically he was a little too static early with his stance, and I think that he got a little bit more athleticism with his swing," Dodgers manager Dave Roberts said.

RHP Pedro Baez, who pitched in Game 1 of the NL Division Series, retired two batters Sunday in Game 2 without allowing a hit or walk. "Pedro, he's a very physical, physical player and he gives me a lot of flexibility because he takes the ball any time," Dodgers manager Dave Roberts said. "He can go multiple innings. He gets righties out, lefties out, and so for me, I used him in a lot of different roles."

LHP Rich Hill gave up six hits and four runs with two walks and seven strikeouts Sunday. He was tagged with the loss in Game 2 of the NL Division Series as Washington won 5-2. Hill gave up a three-run homer to Jose Lobaton that was the difference. "It was just a breaking ball that he left up, and (Lobaton) put a good swing on it," Dodgers manager Dave Roberts said.

RF Josh Reddick had two hits on Sunday in Game 2 of the NL Division Series. He has hit safely in six of his past seven postseason games.