RHP Kenta Maeda was pulled after three innings in his start against the Nationals. Maeda, who was making his postseason debut, allowed four runs on five hits with four strikeouts and two walks. He also a hit a batter.

RHP Kenley Jansen was called on to keep the Dodgers, entering with Los Angeles trailing by a run in the ninth. However, he failed in a big way. Jansen allowed four runs in one-third of an inning before being lifted for RHP Ross Stripling.

SS Corey Seager continued his hot hitting in the first inning. Seager tagged LHP Gio Gonzalez for an RBI double. In three at-bats in the first inning during the playoffs, Seager is 3-for-3 with a pair of homers. He has failed though to record a hit after the first in each of the three contests. Seager is 3-for-13 (.231) in the series.

RF Yasiel Puig got his first start of this postseason. Puig went 0-for-3 in the Dodgers' Game 3 loss to the Nationals.

C Carlos Ruiz smoked a two-run, pinch-hit home run in the fifth inning. It was Ruiz's first long ball in the playoffs and the fifth of his postseason career. The homer was the first pinch-hit shot by a Dodgers player since 2009, when Orlando Hudson launched one in the NL Championship Series.

LHP Clayton Kershaw might get the start on three days' rest Tuesday. He gave up three runs and eight hits in five innings Friday but still got the win in Game 1 of the NL Division Series. However, the Dodgers lost the next two games.