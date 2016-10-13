LHP Julio Urias might get the nod for the Dodgers in Game 5 of the NL Division Series at Washington. Urias, 5-2 with a 3.39 ERA in 18 games (15 starts) in the regular season, has not pitched in the series.

LHP Rich Hill, who could get the nod for the Dodgers in Game 5 of the NL Division Series at Washington, lost in Game 2 on Sunday at Nationals Park after his start was rained out Saturday. Hill pitched in 25 games out of the bullpen in 2015 with Triple-A Syracuse, the top farm club of the Nationals. The lefty surrendered a three-run homer to Jose Lobaton in the fourth inning of Game 2 that gave Washington a 3-2 lead. Hill allowed six hits and four runs in 4 1/3 innings and was tagged with the loss.