C Austin Barnes was left off the Dodgers' 25-man NLCS roster after being part of the NLDS series roster. He was 0-for-1 in two games in the NLDS series against the Washington Nationals.

RHP Kenta Maeda had no decision Saturday as he worked four innings in his first career appearance against the Cubs. He allowed three runs on four hits, struck out three and walked a pair and was pulled in the fifth for pinch hitter Andre Ethier, who promptly slugged a two-out solo home run to Wrigley Field's left-field basket. "It's a game we can't lose and being behind by three runs it just turned out that the pitcher's spot was up, so the team had to prioritize on the hitters," Maeda said through a translator. He was 16-11 with a 3.48 ERA during the regular season.

INF Charlie Culberson was left off the Dodgers' NLCS 25-man roster after being part of the NLDS lineup. He went 0-for-7 in four games in the NLDS series against the Washington Nationals.

LHP Alex Wood was added to the Dodgers' 25-man NLCS roster prior to Saturday's game. He made three scoreless appearances (3.0 IP) out of the bullpen after being reinstated from the 60-day disabled list on Sept. 19. He missed 98 games with a left elbow impingement that resulted in arthroscopic surgery.

INF/OF Kike Hernandez was added to the Dodgers' NLCS roster on Saturday and inserted into the lineup at 2B. He batted .190 with eight doubles, seven homers and 18 RBIs in 109 games. He's a career .308 hitter in four postseason games.

1B Adrian Gonzalez was 2-for-4 with a two-out, eighth-inning single that scored Andrew Toles and Chase Utley to tie Saturday's game at 3-3. "Throughout his career Adrian's gotten so many big hits," Dodgers manager Dave Roberts said. "Big hit and, yeah, right there I thought we were going to win it."

PH Andre Ether pinch-hit in the fifth inning Saturday and homered to left, entering the game at 1-for-8 as a postseason pitch hitter. It was his 27th career postseason hit and fourth postseason homer overall, and his first since Game 5 of the NLCS on Oct. 21, 2009 at Philadelphia.

LHP Clayton Kershaw will start Sunday's Game 2 of the National League Championship Series at the Chicago Cubs. Kershaw will face the Cubs three days after he wrapped up the NL Division Series against the Washington Nationals, getting the final two outs in relief in the decisive Game 5. The Dodgers also announced Saturday that left-hander Rich Hill will get the start in Game 3 when the best-of-seven series shifts to Los Angeles. A three-time National League Cy Young Award winner, Kershaw did not face Chicago this season. He missed 2 1/2 months of the season while dealing with a back injury.

LHP Clayton Kershaw will start Sunday's NLCS Game 2, manager Dave Roberts confirmed on Saturday. Kershaw last worked on Thursday, getting the final two outs on seven pitches in relief in the Dodgers' NLDS clincher over the Nationals. "I feel fine, I feel good. I'm excited," he said on Saturday. Kershaw was on the disabled list from June 17-Sept. 9 with a back injury. After returning he went 1-2 with a 1.29 ERA in five starts. He last faced the Cubs on Aug. 28, 2015 at Dodger Stadium, allowing one run on three hits in eight innings.