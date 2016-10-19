C Yasmani Grandal homered for the first time in the postseason, smacking a two-run blast off RHP Jake Arrieta in the fourth inning. Grandal went 1-for-3 with three RBIs. Grandal said he was fortunate to homer off Arrieta, which extended the Dodgers' postseason run of games with long balls to eight. "We had a man on second, any contact, anything, you never know what can happen," said Grandal, who was hitless with two walks in four previous plate appearances against Arrieta (0-1) entering the game. "So, stay alive until you get a pitch that he gives you to hit. He's been so good for the last couple of years just because he doesn't give in.

3B Justin Turner hit a solo home run off RHP Jake Arrieta in the sixth inning. Turner, who homered for the second time in the playoffs, has reached base in all eight of the Dodgers' playoff games. Turner is tied with Steve Garvey (1974-77) and Pee Wee Reese (1953-56) for the second-longest streak in club history, trailing Carl Furillo, who had a 14-game run (1953-56).

SS Corey Seager recorded his first multi-hit postseason game by going 3-for-4 with an RBI. Seager's third-inning RBI snapped an 0-for-15 skid with runners in scoring position during the playoffs.

1B Adrian Gonzalez had his 13-game postseason hitting streak at home end. It was the longest active streak in the majors and the second longest in Dodgers history. Duke Snider (1949-56) compiled a 15-game run.

LHP Rich Hill threw six shutout innings and allowed just two hits, with six strikeouts and two walks, against the Cubs. Hill (1-1) became the only Los Angeles pitcher not named Clayton Kershaw to win a postseason start. "It's the biggest game of my career," Hill said. "Again, it's all about staying in the moment and executing when you're in that moment, and that's all you can think about."