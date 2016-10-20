LHP Julio Urias gave up four runs on four hits with four strikeouts and two walks in 3 2/3 innings in his start against the Cubs in Game 4 of the NLCS. The 20-year-old Urias (1-1) became the youngest pitcher in major league history to start a playoff game. However, he won't remember it as one of his best performances. "I came out with a positive mentality," said Urias, who at 20 years and 68 days surpassed Bret Saberhagen, the previous youngest at 20 years and 175 days when he started the 1984 American League Championship Series for the Royals against the Tigers. "I came out to fight for the team. Unfortunately, we didn't get a favorable result."

RHP Kenta Maeda (0-1, 9.00 ERA in the postseason) will start Game 5 for the Dodgers instead of LHP Clayton Kershaw on three days' rest, manager Dave Roberts said before Game 4 on Wednesday.

3B Justin Turner reached base for the 14th straight playoff game dating back to last season. Turner, who had a two-run single in the Game 4 loss, is one game shy of tying Carl Furillo's club record, which he set from 1953-56. Turner, who went 1-for-3, has reached base in all nine Dodgers game in this postseason.

RHP Ross Stripling was tagged for five runs (four earned) on four hits and a walk in just one-third of an inning in the sixth inning of Game 4 of the NL Championship Series. Stripling threw 20 pitches (10 strikes) in the inning. His ERA for the series ballooned to 27.00.

1B Adrian Gonzalez went 0-for-4 for the second game in a row. Gonzalez had a 13-game postseason hitting streak before going hitless Tuesday in Game 3 of the NLCS. Gonzalez also was involved in a controversial call at the plate in Game 4. After Andrew Toles singled to right with two outs, Gonzalez was called out at the plate by umpire Angel Hernandez on throw by RF Jason Heyward to C Willson Contreras. A replay review failed to overturn the call. "I knew I was safe. I was safe, and we've got plenty of still frames to prove that I was safe," Gonzalez said. "Unfortunately, this turned into a trial, and there was not enough evidence."

2B Chase Utley is still looking for his first base hit in the NL Championship Series. Utley is 0-for-10 in four games. He has walked twice and struck out three times.