LF Andrew Toles moved into the leadoff spot on Saturday, a move contemplated by manager Dave Roberts for a couple of days. Toles, who replaced Chase Utley, who played 110 games in the leadoff position, went 1-for-3. "I thought about it on the flight to Chicago and slept on it and you just think about what I feel gives us the best chance to win," Roberts said. Utley moved to the No. 8 spot on Saturday.

RHP Kenley Jansen pitched a career-high 3.0 innings on Saturday, the most in the regular season or postseason. His previous high was 2 1/3 innings in Game 5 of the NLDS against Washington this season. He also tied his career high with four strikeouts (12th time).

3B Justin Turner did not reach base on Saturday, breaking a postseason on-base streak at 15 games. It was still a new club record, topping the 14-game streak by Carl Furillo (1953-56). Turner's streak started on Oct. 9, 2015.

LHP Clayton Kershaw (1-1 postseason) took the loss after an uncharacteristic rough outing. He gave up five runs (four earned) over five innings, including two home runs. Kershaw, idle since last Sunday, struck out four and threw 94 pitches while allowing runs in four of five innings worked. "He had the psyche, the preparedness obviously is never in question, and it's just one of those nights that they took advantage of some mistakes," Dodgers manager Dave Roberts said.