FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
10 months ago
Los Angeles Dodgers - PlayerWatch
#Trump
#HurricaneHarvey
#Energy&Environment
#SpecialReport
#NorthKorea
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
Mayweather stops fading McGregor with 10th round TKO
BOXING
Mayweather stops fading McGregor with 10th round TKO
Britain to urge EU to show 'imagination' in Brexit talks
Brexit
Britain to urge EU to show 'imagination' in Brexit talks
'Sustainable' funds lag behind booming ETFs
Exchange-traded funds
'Sustainable' funds lag behind booming ETFs
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Intel
October 23, 2016 / 5:30 AM / 10 months ago

Los Angeles Dodgers - PlayerWatch

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

LF Andrew Toles moved into the leadoff spot on Saturday, a move contemplated by manager Dave Roberts for a couple of days. Toles, who replaced Chase Utley, who played 110 games in the leadoff position, went 1-for-3. "I thought about it on the flight to Chicago and slept on it and you just think about what I feel gives us the best chance to win," Roberts said. Utley moved to the No. 8 spot on Saturday.

RHP Kenley Jansen pitched a career-high 3.0 innings on Saturday, the most in the regular season or postseason. His previous high was 2 1/3 innings in Game 5 of the NLDS against Washington this season. He also tied his career high with four strikeouts (12th time).

3B Justin Turner did not reach base on Saturday, breaking a postseason on-base streak at 15 games. It was still a new club record, topping the 14-game streak by Carl Furillo (1953-56). Turner's streak started on Oct. 9, 2015.

LHP Clayton Kershaw (1-1 postseason) took the loss after an uncharacteristic rough outing. He gave up five runs (four earned) over five innings, including two home runs. Kershaw, idle since last Sunday, struck out four and threw 94 pitches while allowing runs in four of five innings worked. "He had the psyche, the preparedness obviously is never in question, and it's just one of those nights that they took advantage of some mistakes," Dodgers manager Dave Roberts said.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.