C Yasmani Grandal homered from both sides of the plate against his former club, San Diego, in the season opener Monday. Grandal drove in three runs in his first Opening Day start.

3B Justin Turner was 3-for-5 with two doubles and RBI in the season opener against the Padres. In his past nine games against the Padres, Turner is batting .324 with a homer, four doubles and three RBIs.

CF Joc Pederson hit a grand slam and drove in career-high five RBIs against the Padres in the season opener Monday. Pederson, who went 1-for-3, became the first Dodger to hit an Opening Day slam since Eric Karros accomplished the feat on April 3, 2000, at Montreal. Pederson also had the most RBIs in a season opener by a Dodger since Raul Mondesi drove in six on April 5, 1999, against the Diamondbacks.

LHP Clayton Kershaw (1-0) allowed two runs (one earned) and two hits with eight strikeouts and no walks in seven innings in a win over the Padres on Opening Day. Kershaw is 5-0 in seven consecutive Opening Day starts, posting a 0.99 ERA during those outings. Kershaw is 15-6 with a 2.03 ERA in 29 starts against the Padres.