2B Logan Forsythe, in his second game as a Dodger, made his presence known on a night where little went right offensively. The Dodgers managed five singles, with Forsythe getting two of the hits. He also walked another time. Now the key is for Forsythe to get up to speed with SS Corey Seager defensively. The pair played together very little in the spring as an oblique injury derailed Seager's camp.

RF Yasiel Puig zoomed up the order, going from No. 8 to No. 5 against the Padres on Tuesday night. The reason? LHP Clayton Richard was on the mound after RHP Jhoulys Chacin threw on Monday. Unlike the outfield's other two positions, Puig isn't expect to sit in lieu of the Dodgers starting a left-handed hitter. Puig was hitless in three at-bats.

LF Joc Pederson, despite driving in five runs in an Opening Day win, wasn't in the lineup with LHP Clayton Richard starting for the Padres. "Today was more of getting Kike Hernandez involved," manager Dave Roberts said. "But Joc is going to see a lot more left-handed pitching this year."