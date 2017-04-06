RHP Ross Stripling has added a slider to his repertoire, with the help of pitching coach Rick Honeycutt. "I know him and Honey have been working on some things," manager Dave Roberts said. With the slider and his cutter, Stripling is able to get in tight on left-handed hitters. "He has a lot of weapons," Roberts said.

OF Andre Ethier, who started the season on the disabled list with a back issue, has yet to resume baseball activities. "He was doing some running, nothing baseball specific," manager Dave Roberts said. "On the baseball front, I don't know when that is going to be." Ethier missed most of last year with a broken leg.

LHP Rich Hill was struck on the right hand by a pitch from Trevor Cahill. It was the first time Hill had been hit in his professional career. "I feel like a baseball player now," he said. X-rays were negative.