LHP Alex Wood is the most likely option to start Monday at Chicago, pitching coach Rick Honeycutt said. In addition to Wood, RHP Ross Stripling could come out of the bullpen to start Monday at Wrigley Field against the world champion Cubs in their home opener, manager Dave Roberts said before the game. But Stripling relieved starter Hyun-Jin Ryu and threw 15 pitches while retiring the four batters he faced. Wood was 1-4 with a 3.73 ERA last season in 14 games, 10 starts, for the Dodgers. This season, he made a two-inning scoreless appearance Wednesday.

LHP Rich Hill (left middle finger blister) was placed on the 10-day disabled list retroactive to April 6. Manager Dave Roberts said the blister developed in the fifth and final inning of his 75-pitch start Wednesday and that Hill offered to go to the bullpen. However, Roberts said the Dodgers decided it would be better for Hill, who has a history of blister problems, to go on the 10-day disabled list and miss one start -- Monday at Chicago in the Cubs' home opener. He's eligible to return April 16. "For us to get ahead of it and not have it lingering and it to be an issue like it was last year for us, the prudent thing to do is just put him on the DL and skip a start and kind of reset," Dodgers manager Dave Roberts said.

RHP Josh Fields was recalled from Triple-A Oklahoma City, taking the roster spot of LHP Rich Hill (left middle finger blister), who was placed on the 10-day disabled list. Fields made his Dodgers debut last year and in 22 relief appearances went 1-0 with a 2.79 ERA. He entered the game in the eighth and struck out the three batters he faced -- DJ LeMahieu, Carlos Gonzalez and Nolan Arenado, the Rockies' two, three and four hitters.