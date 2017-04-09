LHP Alex Wood will start Monday at Chicago in the Cubs' home opener, taking the turn of left-hander Rich Hill (blister left middle finger). He went on the 10-day disabled list Friday, retroactive to Thursday. Manager Dave Roberts said Friday that either Wood or Ross Stripling would start in place of Hill and confirmed it would be Wood on Saturday. Stripling worked 1 1/3 innings Friday out of the bullpen. "We used Ross yesterday, and we just felt right now Alex is a little bit more built up," Roberts said. Wood's lone appearance this season was two scoreless innings Wednesday. Roberts said he expected Wood to be capable of throwing around 75 pitches against the Cubs.

RHP Pedro Baez (right wrist contusion) threw one perfect inning and 15 pitches Friday for Triple-A Oklahoma City on a rehab assigment. He made it back-to-back rehab appearances Saturday when he worked two-thirds of an inning and gave up one hit, one walk and two runs with one strikeout. Manager Dave Roberts said Baez should join the team in Chicago where the Dodgers play Monday, Wednesday and Thursday. "We don't know what day, but if all goes well, we expect him in Chicago."

1B Adrian Gonzalez went 2-for-4 with one RBI, extending his hitting streak to eight games dating back to last season. He's hitting .417 during the streak. In 87 career games at Coors Field, Gonzalez is hitting .307 (106-for-345) with 24 doubles, 19 homers and 87 RBI.

LHP Clayton Kershaw gave up back-to-back homers for the first time in his career when Mark Reynolds and Gerardo Parra took him deep in the three-run sixth that led the Rockies to their 4-2 win. The last time Kershaw allowed two homers in one inning was April 26, 2009, against the Rockies when Ryan Spilborghs and Clint Barmes homered. Kershaw also allowed a first-inning homer to Nolan Arenado, so this was only the third time in his caeer he allowed three homers in a start. The last was April 17, 2013, against San Diego. Kershaw lost to the Rockies for the first time since July 2, 2013, a span of 11 starts without a loss to them.