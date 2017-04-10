2B Logan Forsythe broke a string of 14 hitless at-bats by leading off the game with a double. He finished 3-for-4 with a double, one RBI and two runs scored. Forsythe, whom the Dodgers acquired from Tampa Bay in January for a minor league pitching prospect, entered the game hitting .158 but raised his average to .250 (6-for-24) with his three-hit game.

3B Justin Turner went 2-for-4 against Colorado on Sunday with his fifth double of the season, raising his average to .400 (10-for-25) with three RBI, a .423 OBP and a .600 slugging percentage. In his past 15 games against the Rockies, Turner is batting .418 (23-for-55).

RHP Pedro Baez (bruised right thumb) could join the Dodgers on Tuesday in Chicago unless the Dodgers decide to have him make a third rehab assignment at Triple-A Oklahoma City, where he would pitch an inning, sit down and come back to begin the next inning. If that happens, Baez would rejoin the team when the Dodgers open a homestand next weekend. Manager Dave Roberts said having Baez pitch, sit down and pitch the next inning is the last box Baez needs to check after pitching on back-to-back days Friday and Saturday with no lingering effects of the thumb bruise he suffered in spring training.

LHP J.P. Howell was placed on the 10-day disabled list with left shoulder discomfort, his first time on the DL since 2010. Howell faced four batters in taking the loss Friday night, giving up two hits and two walks.

LHP Rich Hill (left middle finger blister) returned to Los Angeles to continue his recovery. The Dodgers placed him on the 10-day disabled list Thursday and are hopeful he can start April 16 against Arizona. "It didn't make sense for him to travel to Chicago," manager Dave Roberts said. Left-hander Alex Wood will start the opener of a three-game series in place of Hill against the Cubs at Wrigley Field on Monday.