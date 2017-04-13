OF Trayce Thompson was called up from Triple-A Oklahoma City on Wednesday and arrived at Wrigley Field in plenty of time for the game against the Cubs. He joined the roster in place of Franklin Gutierrez, placed on the 10-day disabled list retroactive to April 11. Thompson batted .225 with 13 homers and 32 RBIs last year before suffering two stress fractures in his back. He was 0-for-10 so far in Triple A through four games.

LF Andrew Toles went 2-for-5 with a home run -- his first career leadoff homer in the first inning -- in his first multi-hit game since Opening Day against the Padres. He was also instrumental in the Dodgers' second run, successfully hustling to first after a dropped third struck while teammate Chase Utley scored from first.

3B Justin Turner didn't start Wednesday's game due a sore quad sustained on Monday but he did pinch hit in the eighth inning, grounding into a double play. Logan Forsythe moved from second to third base to fill in for Turner while Chase Utley filled in as second base. Turner is batting 10-of-29 with five doubles over his first eight games.

LHP Hyun-Jin Ryu (0-1, 3.86 ERA) makes his second start of the season in Thursday's series finale, allowing two runs on six hits in 4 2/3 innings in a 2-1 loss. He meets the Cubs for the first time since Aug. 2, 2014. In that game, he allowed just two runs on nine hits over seven innings but didn't get a decision in the Dodgers' 5-2 victory. He's 1-0 with a 2.92 ERA in two career starts against Chicago. In his only Wrigley Field appearance, he gave up two runs on 11 hits and struck out six over 5 1/3 innings on April 2, 2013 in a 6-2 Dodgers win.

OF Franklin Gutierrez was placed on the 10-day disabled list on Wednesday -- retroactive to Tuesday -- with a strained left hamstring. He suffered the injury in Tuesday's game after drawing a second inning walk and being thrown out after attempting to steal second. He was batting .231 (3-for-13 with two doubles and a walk) in six games.

RHP Brandon McCarthy (2-0) threw six scoreless innings and had his first quality start since July 22, 2016 against the Cardinals. It was his 16th career start of at least six scoreless innings and first scoreless outing by a Dodgers pitcher this year. "There were a couple of starts last year when he was really electric, but I just really liked the way he was in attack mode," Dodgers manager Dave Roberts said. "From the first pitch (McCarthy) was going after them."