3B Justin Turner collected his team-high fifth multi-hit game by going 2-for-5. Turner has hit safely in his last seven home games, batting .536 with seven runs and five RBIs.

SS Corey Seager reached base in four of his five at-bats allowing him to hit safely for the ninth time in 11 games. Seager, who went 2-for-3 with two runs and two walks, is hitting .310 with two homers and eight RBIs in 11 games.

RHP Pedro Baez was activated Friday and relieved Kershaw in the ninth. Baez worked 2/3 of an inning with a walk and a strikeout. To make room for Baez, the Dodgers optioned RHP Josh Fields to Triple-A Oklahoma City.

1B Adrian Gonzalez singled home the game's first run in the third inning with an RBI single. Gonzalez, who was 1-for-5, has reached base safely in nine of 11 games.

LHP Clayton Kershaw is obviously one of the game's most dominating pitchers, but his numbers at home still boggle the mind. After beating the Diamondbacks, Kershaw is 9-0 with a 0.47 ERA in his last 10 games at Dodger Stadium. Kershaw allowed a run with eight strikeouts and one walk in 8 1/3 innings to beat former teammate Zack Greinke and the Diamondbacks. Kershaw was two outs from a complete-game shutout before Chris Owings lined an RBI double in the ninth inning.