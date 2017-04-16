RHP Kenta Maeda lasted only 4.0 innings on Saturday. In each of his first two starts this season, he had gone five innings, giving up three runs against the Padres and four against the Rockies at Coors Field. In six starts against the Diamondbacks last season, Maeda had a 2.97 ERA with 34 strikeouts and just seven walks in 33 1/3 innings.

2B Logan Forsythe left Saturday's game after four innings with tightness in his right hamstring. He will not play Sunday, the team said late Saturday night.

LHP Scott Kazmir threw a four-inning, 74-pitch bullpen session in Arizona on Friday. His velocity was clocked in the 84- to 88-mph range. He has been on the 10-day disabled list with a hip strain and there is no timetable for his return.

OF/1B Andre Ethier is not close to resuming baseball activity as he recovers from a slightly herniated disc, manager Dave Roberts said. He was placed on the 10-day disabled list on April 2.

LHP Rich Hill will be activated from the 10-day disabled list in time to start Sunday's game against the Arizona Diamondbacks. It will be his first start since developing a blister on his left middle finger after his 2017 debt on April 5. He missed only one start while on the DL.