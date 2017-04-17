OF Trayce Thompson was optioned back to Triple-A Oklahoma City after an abbreviated stay in Los Angeles. The Dodgers also wanted to add another pitcher in case starter Rich Hill had blister issues, which was again the situation on Sunday. "For Trayce, it was just more of the thought of getting him back playing every day and getting the at-bats," manager Dave Roberts said. "Here, where we are right now, to get him out there every day, it's not going to happen."

2B Logan Forsythe was out of the lineup, but available on Sunday. "He's available to pinch-hit and I expect him as of right now to be in the lineup tomorrow," manager Dave Roberts said.

RF Yasiel Puig remains hot as he had an RBI double one game after a three-hit contest, which included his fourth homer of the season. "He's been very consistent this year," manager Dave Roberts said. "I think the thing, the message to him, has been consistency and putting quality at-bats together. We just have to continue to focus on him getting quality at-bats and slap him on the butt."

OF Franklin Gutierrez (hamstring) appears to be getting close to exiting the disabled list. "Every day he seems to be getting better," Dodgers manager Dave Roberts said. "He'll go with us to Arizona and take some at-bats (at the team's spring training complex)." Franklin is a much-needed right-handed bat in the lineup as the team continues to struggle against left-handed pitchers.

LHP Rich Hill was activated off the disabled list before the game. He left the game after just three innings when he aggravated a blister on his left middle finger. Manager Dave Roberts said among the team's options with Hill is putting him back on the disabled list.