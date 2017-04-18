INF Rob Segedin started at first base Monday to give Adrian Gonzalez a rest, and he went 1-for-3 with a run against the Diamondbacks. Segedin was recalled from Triple-A Oklahoma City to fill the roster spot of injured LHP Rich Hill. At Oklahoma City, Segedin batted .324 with seven runs, two doubles, two home runs and five RBIs in nine games.

RHP Chris Hatcher throws a decent fastball, but Diamondbacks 3B Jake Lamb was looking for one when he took the reliever deep for the go-ahead home run in the eighth inning Monday. Hatcher worked 2 2/3 innings, allowing two runs on four hits. He struck out five.

3B Justin Turner continues to carry a hot bat, extending his hitting streak to five games Monday vs. Arizona. Turner hit his eighth double in the eighth inning, but the Dodgers failed to drive him in. Turner has a 10-game hitting streak at Dodger Stadium.

LHP Alex Wood will take the place of LHP Rich Hill in the rotation for a start Friday against the Diamondbacks. Wood, who has pitched primarily of the bullpen, is 1-0 with 1.00 ERA with eight strikeouts and seven walks (one intentional) in nine innings.

INF/OF Enrique Hernandez homered for the first time this season, hitting a solo shot in the fourth inning Monday off Arizona LHP Robbie Ray. Hernandez has hit safely in six of his past seven games against the Diamondbacks at Dodger Stadium.

RHP Brandon McCarthy had a solid outing against the Diamondbacks before being lifted after five innings Monday. McCarthy struck out eight and allowed two runs on five hits with three walks on 86 pitches (60 strikes), but he gave up two runs in the fifth, forcing manager Dave Roberts went to his bullpen early. "I could still be better," McCarthy said. "There are little things that are bugging me that I'd like to tighten up and get better at, but overall on the whole, it's fairly consistent. We're moving start to start, but there's still things I could certainly get better at."

LHP Rich Hill was placed on the 10-day disabled list with a blister on his left middle finger. The blister forced Hill out of his start on Sunday against the Arizona Diamondbacks after giving up two runs, five hits and two walks in three innings. With the 37-year-old Hill on the disabled list, Alex Wood is expected to make Hill's next start on Sunday, also against the Diamondbacks.

LHP Rich Hill (blister on left middle finger) was placed on the 10-day disabled list for the second time this season. Hill was activated before his start Sunday, only to have the blister flare up again. He worked three innings and warmed up for the fourth against the Diamondbacks, but manager Dave Roberts pulled him before the start of the inning. Roberts said the club's medical personnel haven't found an answer for the recurring issue. "Rich, our medical staff, we're open to anything right now," Roberts said. "Obviously, I'm at a loss for words. We're kind of baffled as well."